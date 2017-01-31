Apple Inc. (AAPL) Stock Pops Following Vindicating Q1 Earnings

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) needed a strong showing in its recently completed quarter, in the shadow of three straight quarters of waning revenue and waning earnings. It got it, sending AAPL stock up 2.6% in Tuesday’s after-hours trading.

Source: Apple

For the company’s first fiscal quarter ending in December, Apple reported income of $3.36 per share on revenue of $78.4 billion. Both were better than analyst expectations for a profit of $3.22 per share on revenue of $77.42 billion. AAPL posted income of $3.28 per share in the same quarter a year earlier, when it generated $75.87 billion in sales.

CEO Tim Cook commented on the results:

“We’re thrilled to report that our holiday quarter results generated Apple’s highest quarterly revenue ever, and broke multiple records along the way. We sold more iPhones than ever before and set all-time revenue records for iPhone, Services, Mac and Apple Watch.”

CFO Luca Maestri added:

“Our outstanding business performance resulted in a new all-time record for earnings per share, and over $27 billion in operating cash flow. We returned nearly $15 billion to investors through share repurchases and dividends during the quarter, bringing cumulative payments through our capital return program to over $200 billion.”

Apple Earnings

While AAPL stock has been a strong growth machine since unveiling the first iPhone a little over a decade ago, per-share profits have been lower on a year-over-year basis in each of the prior three quarters. The same goes for revenue. Q1’s numbers largely rekindle confidence in the company’s prospects.

Almost as important as Apple’s top and bottom lines for the first fiscal quarter of the year was the number of iPhones it sold during the accounting period in question.

Broadly speaking, the pace of sales growth of the iPhone has been slowing as saturation and better competition chip away at Apple’s prowess in the market. The iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus were released in September, before the end of the previous quarter.

The bulk of the device’s sales, though, came in the subsequent quarter beginning in October. During that three-month span, the company sold 78.2 million of the smartphone ($58.4 billion worth of the device), versus expectations of 77.3 million. The company didn’t indicate how many of those were iPhone 7 phones, but Cowen & Co. had forecast 58.5 million iPhone 7’s were sold during fiscal Q1.

The company’s fast-growing digital product arm — music, video and apps — drove respectable revenue during the quarter as well.

Digital content as a revenue source had not been a priority for AAPL until sales of Macs, iPhones and iPads began to slow down last year. The company turned up the heat on this line last year, however, and has turned the unit into Apple’s second-biggest piece of revenue pie. Last quarter it contributed $7.17 billion worth of sales, up 18% from year-ago levels, and accounting for 9% of total sales. Analysts had only expected $7.07 billion worth of services revenue.

Apple is even mulling the creation of its own original television shows and movies, following in the footsteps of on-demand video rivals Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX ) and Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ).

Next Page