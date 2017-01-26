Charter Communications, Inc. (CHTR) Shares Jump on Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) Merger Chatter

Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHTR ) stock is up today following talk of a possible deal with Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ ).

There are rumors that Verizon Communications Inc. has started preliminary talks with Charter Communications, Inc. about an acquisition. This comes from an insider source that says VZ CEO Lowell McAdam started the talks with CHTR.

Due to the early nature of the talks, not much is know about a potential merger between Charter Communications, Inc. and Verizon Communications Inc. Both companies have also refused to comment on the matter.

An acquisition of Charter Communications, Inc. could work out well for Verizon Communications Inc. It could add CHTR’s 17 million cable and 21 million internet customers to VZ’s 114 million wireless customers. The deal may also work well with the company’s other acquisitions, such as AOL and the upcoming Yahoo! Inc. (NASDAQ: YHOO ) deal, reports Business Insider.

This isn’t the first time that a deal between Charter Communications, Inc. and Verizon Communications Inc. has been talked about. During an interview last month, McAdam said that a deal between the two would make sense. However, it is still unclear if CHTR executives are actually interested in discussing a deal with VZ.

Wall Street analysts have recently been expecting more deals between telecommunication, media and cable companies. This comes after AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T ) announced plans to takeover Time Warner Inc (NYSE: TWX ) in an $85.4 billion deal. Charter Communications, Inc. also just acquired Time Warner Cable Inc in 2015, Reuters notes.

CHTR stock was up 6% and VZ stock was down 1% as of Noon Thursday.