Citigroup Inc (C) Earnings: 12 Things to Know About Q4

Citigroup Inc (NYSE: C ) earnings report for the fourth quarter of 2016 has been released.

Here are a few things to know about Citigroup Inc’s earnings report for the fourth quarter of the year.

Earnings per share for the quarter were $1.14.

The company reported earnings per share of $1.02 during the same time last year.

Wall Street was expecting the company to report earnings per share of $1.12 for the quarter.

Revenue reported by C for the fourth quarter of 2016 was $17.0 billion.

The financial services company reported revenue of $18.5 billion for the fourth quarter of 2015.

Analysts were expecting the company to report revenue of $17.3 billion in the fourth quarter of the year.

Net income reported by C during the fourth quarter of 2016 was $3.6 billion.

The company’s net income from the same period in the year prior was $3.3 billion.

Operating expenses for the quarter were down 9% to $10.1 billion.

Citigroup Inc’s loans for the fourth quarter of 2016 were up 1% to $624 billion from the same time last year.

The company notes that this is the last quarter that it will report Citi Holdings results separately.

This is due to Citi Holdings being profitable for the last 10 quarters and only making up 3% of the company’s balance sheet.

“Our core businesses are beginning to produce the returns our investors expect and deserve,” said Citigroup Inc CEO Michael Corbat. “In 2016, we returned nearly $11 billion in capital to our shareholders.”

You can follow this link to see Citigroup Inc’s full earnings report for the fourth quarter of 2016.

C stock was down 1% as of Wedensday morning.