Citigroup Inc (C) Earnings: 12 Things to Know About Q4

C beat EPS estimates, but missed on revenue

  By William White, InvestorPlace Writer
   

Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) earnings report for the fourth quarter of 2016 has been released.

Citigroup Inc, CHere are a few things to know about Citigroup Inc’s earnings report for the fourth quarter of the year.

  • Earnings per share for the quarter were $1.14.
  • The company reported earnings per share of $1.02 during the same time last year.
  • Wall Street was expecting the company to report earnings per share of $1.12 for the quarter.
  • Revenue reported by C for the fourth quarter of 2016 was $17.0 billion.
  • The financial services company reported revenue of $18.5 billion for the fourth quarter of 2015.
  • Analysts were expecting the company to report revenue of $17.3 billion in the fourth quarter of the year.
  • Net income reported by C during the fourth quarter of 2016 was $3.6 billion.
  • The company’s net income from the same period in the year prior was $3.3 billion.
  • Operating expenses for the quarter were down 9% to $10.1 billion.
  • Citigroup Inc’s loans for the fourth quarter of 2016 were up 1% to $624 billion from the same time last year.
  • The company notes that this is the last quarter that it will report Citi Holdings results separately.
  • This is due to Citi Holdings being profitable for the last 10 quarters and only making up 3% of the company’s balance sheet.

“Our core businesses are beginning to produce the returns our investors expect and deserve,”  said Citigroup Inc CEO Michael Corbat. “In 2016, we returned nearly $11 billion in capital to our shareholders.”

You can follow this link to see Citigroup Inc’s full earnings report for the fourth quarter of 2016.

C stock was down 1% as of Wedensday morning.

