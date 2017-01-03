More Dunkin’ Donuts Coming to Louisiana Thanks to Drew Brees

Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ: DNKN ) and Drew Brees have partnered up to open more Dunkin’ Donuts locations in Louisiana.

The New Orleans Saints quarterback is joining forces with the popular doughnut and coffee franchises to roll out up to 69 stores in the Southern state. These will open in New Orleans, Baton Rouge, Shreveport, Monroe and Alexandria over the coming years.

“Drew has proven his commitment to New Orleans — both on and off the field — and we couldn’t ask for a better partner to help expand Dunkin’ Donuts’ presence in Louisiana,” Dunkin’ Donuts Louisiana franchisee Vik Patel said in a press release.

He is the CEO of Tampa, Florida-based Purple Square Management, which has opened about 46 company locations, as well as Baskin Robbins stores around the Southeast. He is also responsible for bringing The Brass Tap restaurants to life.

The partnership between Brees and Dunkin’ Donuts includes David Diehl, who works as a FOX Sports broadcaster and previously worked as a New York Giants offensive lineman. He co-owns five existing locations, and he will open a new one this year.

It is unclear when the new stores will be opened. The company has more than 12,000 locations around the country.

Brees won a Super Bowl with the Saints in 2010 when they beat the Indianapolis Colts, with the quarterback winning the MVP award in the game as he completed 32 passes.

DNKN stock is down 0.2% Tuesday.

More From InvestorPlace