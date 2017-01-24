Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) Stock Catches Permian Fever

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM ) was busy over the last few days writing some big checks. And no I’m not talking about finalizing outgoing CEO Rex Tillerson’s pay and severance package. We’re talking about something XOM should have been doing for the last few years … as in, making some major M&A moves. The world’s biggest oil company is finally adding some serious acreage to its portfolio.

Perhaps more importantly, this added acreage in one of America’s best drilling spots has the ability to be a real game-changer for the firm and eliminate some of the struggles that have plagued Exxon over the last few years.

In the end, Investors need to buy XOM stock on its big oily buy.

XOM Stock Doubles Down

When it comes to America’s shale fields, there are as few as prolific as the Permian Basin. The area in Texas and New Mexico — which is about the size of South Dakota — has a unique geology.

The Permian is stacked like a layer cake, with various geology segments on top of each other. This stacking means that an energy producer can drill just once and hit multiple layers of the cake and get extra oil from each one. As a result, the Permian features some of the cheapest well costs out there. And in the age of low-priced oil, it’s become the hotbed of activity in the country. More than half of all rigs currently working in North America are in the Permian.

And XOM has just doubled its size there.

Exxon will pay the prominent Bass Family of Texas a cool $5.6 billion in XOM stock upfront as well as cash payments worth up a $1 billion per year over 2020 to 2032 based on how the production cycle goes to get its hands on roughly 275,000 acres in New Mexico’s Permian. Exxon’s new acerage currently produces around 18,000 barrels of oil equivalent (BOE) per day.

That may seem like a lot of coin for little current production. But this is a deal about the long term, as the potential for the acreage is monstrous. XOM will add about 3.4 billion barrels of oil equivalent to its reserves. Exxon will have more than six billion barrels worth of energy in Permian shale.

And it did so cheaply. XOM is paying around $20,000 per acre. This compares to the roughly $33,000 per acre that Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE: NBL ) agreed to pay Clayton Williams Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CWEI ) the day before.

A Major Win For Exxon

That extra 3.4 billion barrels is just what XOM needed to get over its current production funk. The funk of dwindling reserves and lower production has plagued the integrated major for years now. Well, it’s a plague no more. The real beauty is that buyout is really just a bolt-on for Exxon. That’s because this is XTO Energy’s backyard.

