Futuristic Facebook Inc (FB) Project Aims to Read Your Brain Waves

Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB ) is working on a project designed to read your brain waves.

The social media site said that the company is looking to design a series of gadgets that can connect with your brain in order to determine what is going through your head. The technology can then relay that message to someone else without having to talk as it would simply communicate through the mind.

The idea of telepathy has long been explored in sci-fi as a way of communicating in the future, but it has widely been seen as an unrealistic concept. Now, Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg said the company’s Building 8 is looking for workers for a hardware project that focuses on “neuroimaging.”

Additionally, the idea would explore “electrophysiological data” and create a “communications platform of the future.” Zuckerberg believes that we’re not that far away from being able to send full messages from one mind to another.

“You’ll just be able to think of something and your friends will immediately be able to experience it too if you’d like,” Zuckerberg said.

There is no saying how far we could go with this technology, but perhaps one day one may even be able to send images via the mind.

Would you be interested in trying this technology or does it sound too bizarre?

FB shares are up 0.4% Thursday.

