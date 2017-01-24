Ford Motor Company (F) Stock Eyes $13 Ahead of Earnings

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F ) is set to roll another quarterly earnings report off the assembly line this Thursday. The American automotive giant gained considerable attention during the U.S. presidential election, but that buzz has failed to carry over onto Wall Street.

In fact, judging from the sentiment backdrop, traders aren’t expecting much, if anything, from Ford stock this time around.

Historically, Ford has bested the Street’s consensus earnings estimate in five of the past eight quarters. However, that may not mean much on Thursday, with Ford earnings expected to decline 44% to 32 cents per share from 58 cents per share a year ago. Revenue is also expected to arrive lower, down 7.2% year-over-year at $35.1 billion.

And then there’s Ford’s whisper number. According to EarningsWhispers.com, some analysts expect earnings to fall to 34 cents per share. As you can see, expectations are quite low for F stock either way.

This sentiment is also reflected in analysts data from Thomson/First Call. Currently, 17 of the 24 analysts following Ford stock rate the shares a “hold” or worse. Additionally, the 12-month price target of $12.83 represents a meager premium of only 4.2% to Monday’s close.

F stock options traders, however, appear considerably more optimistic. Currently, the Jan./Feb. put/call open interest ratio rests at 0.68, with calls easily outnumbering puts among options set to expire in the next month. Furthermore, this ratio plunges to 0.29 for 27 Jan. options — i.e., the most affected by this week’s earnings report.

The question is, are these options traders betting on a rally for F, or are they Ford stockholders looking to hedge a poor earnings performance by selling premium.

Next Page