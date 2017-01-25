We Were Right About Groupon Inc (GRPN) Stock. Sorry, Rich Williams.

More than a year ago, shortly after then-new Groupon Inc (NASDAQ: GRPN ) CEO Rich Williams took the helm, yours truly penned a rather scathing response to a veiled jab from Williams … a jab aimed at analysts, investors and even consumers.

That jab? Read it for yourself:

“Groupon is a misunderstood company. We’re misunderstood by analysts. We’re misunderstood by media. We’re misunderstood by consumers – both those who haven’t visited our site in awhile and those who’ve never purchased from us.”

The assessment came on the heels of a 69% pullback from Groupon stock in just ten months…a pullback Williams believed was ultimately rooted in the rest of the world’s understanding of anything the company was, and was doing.

Well, here we are, with four full quarters logged under Williams’ leadership. Has he managed to prove to anyone that GRPN was the misunderstood victim he said it was a year and three months ago? Not really.

Going Nowhere Fast

Slice it anyway you want … you can’t identify any meaningful semblance of progress from Groupon since Williams took the helm. Revenue has been up slightly in most of the quarters since his blog post, but not tremendously. Gross profits shrank in three of the four quarters completed since then.

Perhaps most alarming of all, net losses have not only become more likely, they’ve generally gotten bigger since Williams took over. Our chart below tells the tale.

The salt in the wound: Thanks to stock buybacks, the number of GRPN shares in circulation now is only 571 million shares, down 10% from a year earlier. The growing per-share loss still doesn’t fully illustrate the scope of the problem.

Maybe, just maybe, consumers, the media and analysts understood exactly what the company was and why Groupon stock is essentially un-ownable, Rich.

In his defense, however, GRPN closed shop in Sweden, Denmark, Norway and Finland right around the time Williams was named chief executive, so right off the bat he was facing a relative headwind. The company grew the top line, in spite of leaving certain markets in the meantime.

On the flip side, GRPN presumably left those markets because they weren’t profitable, were too distracting, or both. As tepid as revenue growth has been, the fact that gross profits, as well as net income, deteriorated anyway says shedding those overseas units has done nothing to help. It’s a step in the wrong direction from Williams’ aim, too:

“We are moving away from empty calories in Shopping. We will no longer emphasize the higher revenue but lower margin consumer electronics business that we believe isn’t required in order to grow a sustainable, healthy Shopping business with stronger margins.”

So far, margins are anything but stronger.

