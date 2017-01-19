Pizza Hut — owned by Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE: YUM ) — announced a major expansion that will begin with workforce additions in a couple of weeks.

Super Bowl Sunday will take place on Feb. 5, with four teams still vying for the two coveted positions. In response to the increased traffic for pizza and wings that will be ordered on the unofficial weekend holiday, Pizza Hut will be hiring 11,000 workers.

However, these workers will be with the company beyond Super Bowl Sunday as Yum Brands is looking to boost its Pizza Hut brand. The company currently has 300,000 workers around the world in 15,600 restaurants in 97 countries.

Pizza Hut has 120,000 of these workers in the U.S. The brand’s expansion is quite ambitious as Yum Brands hopes to soon have 8,500 locations in the U.S., as well as 20,000 stores around the world.

We’re committed to improving the overall customer experience,” Kelly McCulloch, Pizza Hut’s senior director, human resources, said in a statement. “This starts with our restaurants recruiting top talent, and training team members to perform at their absolute best.”

Last year proved to be an exploratory year for Pizza Hut as the company tested a number of new food concepts, as well as promotional materials to make the brand more hip.

One such concept was in the form of beer-infused crust. Pizza Hut also tried out a temporary tattoo that consumers can wear and order food from your ar.

YUM shares fell 0.7% Thursday.

