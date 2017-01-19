Should You Buy Twilio Inc (TWLO) Stock? 3 Pros, 3 Cons

Twilio Inc (NYSE: TWLO ) stock got clocked to end 2016. Shares tumbled from as high as $70 to just $28 today, a crushing 60% decline. Is TWLO stock finally cheap enough today, or is there room for even more downside?

On the plus side, numerous analysts are upgrading the firm as the price drops. And a new partnership could reinvigorate the growth story.

But don’t overlook the risks here either. Just because a stock has fallen a long way already doesn’t mean it can’t keep dropping. Before you hit the “buy” or “sell” button on TWLO stock, however, take a minute to consider both sides of the coin.

TWLO Stock Cons

Twilio Doesn’t Have a Moat: Twilio has generated a lot of interest in its services due to affordable pricing. The company is operating with a negative 15% net profit margin. And this figure has hardly budged over the past year, even as revenue has soared. You would expect to see scale effects by this point. One alternative hypothesis is that Twilio has underpriced its services. It doesn’t appear to have a genuine technological moat. Much of what the company does would probably not require excessive effort for its customers to do internally. A company such as Facebook Inc (NYSE: FB ) always has the option of building their own message marketing platform. But why bother if Twilio is willing to provide the service at less than cost? However, that sentiment could change quickly the moment Twilio tries to raise prices.

Valuation Still an Issue: One of the issues with low-float IPOs such as Twilio is that the stocks can run far beyond seemingly logical valuations. TWLO stock soared out of the gate, but this was likely mostly due to the limited number of publicly trading shares. Insiders still controlled the vast majority of the company. They’ve been slowly selling more of the stock into the market, depressing the price. However, given that initial pop to $70, many investors have a mental anchor there. They see a drop from $70 to $28 and think it must be cheap now. However, compare Twilio with other firms in its space. Its 9x EV/sales figure is still astoundingly high, and is in fact the highest in its entire peer group. The company’s revenue growth rate is slowing down enough to make it difficult to justify paying up for Twilio’s expensive revenues.

Positive News, But Stock Isn’t Moving: The poor performance TWLO stock has delivered lately demonstrates the valuation issues. The company has gotten a stream of upgrades along with the announcement of a potentially game-changing partnership with Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ). More on this below. Despite all the good news, TWLO stock hasn’t gone anywhere. After each bit of positive news or analyst upgrade, the stock pops for a day or two and then gives back all the gains. This is indicative of an overpriced stock. Owners are happy to use any pop to sell, while short sellers show no nervousness.

