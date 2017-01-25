Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) Stock Hinges on Same-Store Sales Numbers

It’s no secret that the retail sector and restaurant stocks are both suffering. Living in the world between the two, venerable slinger of legal stimulants Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX ) is caught in the crosshairs of lower consumer spending. With its focus on both beverages and gifts, its earnings report is a critical one for SBUX. Even more so, since it has now started to refrain from providing forward guidance figures.

The name of the game for SBUX will be same-store sales and whether or not its loyalty program is indeed paying benefits in the consumer slowdown.

For investors, this Starbucks earnings report is very much one to watch.

A Focus on Consumer Growth at SBUX

The so-called restaurant recession has even started to have its way with mighty Starbucks. Over the last few quarters, SBUX has seen its global traffic start to slip. Much of that slippage has come from the United States. Just ask McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE: MCD ) about its recent numbers coming from the U.S. The restaurant recession is real, and consumers are clamping down on the amount they are spending out to eat.

SBUX was considered more immune to the effects, but it looks like the coffee purveyor could get hit by the slowdown after all.

During the previously reported quarter, SBUX posted just a 1% increase in global consumer traffic for the last 12 months. During the prior quarter, Starbucks posted a 3% jump. Just in the U.S., Starbucks actually reported a 1% decline in traffic. This dwindling of traffic resulted in same-store sales growth dropping to just a 5% increase vs. a 6% in each of the previous four fiscal years.

That drop can be a tad bit worrisome for SBUX stock owners. And considering that it has proved no guidance on what to expect, analysts don’t exactly agree on what the jump — if any — will be.

But one thing they all agree on is that its revamped loyalty program and recent tech initiatives will be its saving grace.

SBUX changed the way it calculated rewards and free drinks a few quarters ago. The new system is proving to be a huge win for consumers and Starbucks itself.

Next Page