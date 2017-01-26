The 3 Best Sector ETFs to Buy for a Profitable 2017

Sector exchange-traded funds can cut both ways for an investor. For those who own a long-term diversified portfolio, such as the kind I’ll be building in my forthcoming stock advisory newsletter, The Liberty Portfolio, sector ETFs generally don’t play much of a role. The concentration of a specific sector plays against the diversification strategy.

Source: Shutterstock

However, if your portfolio is more loosey-goosey, and you have an instinct for where the economy is going, how people behave in that economy and an eye for how events drive sector flow, then investing by sector as a part of your overall strategy can make some sense.

The best sectors to invest in for 2017 are fairly straightforward, but there are some wrinkles thanks to a generally overvalued market and a seemingly pro-business, low-tax philosophy of the new president.

