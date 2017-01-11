To receive further updates on this Welltower Inc (NYSE: HCN ) trade, sign up for a risk-free trial of Maximum Options today.

Now that the Federal Reserve has made one rate hike and intends to do more this year, the real estate investment trusts (REIT) have been hit really hard. I think they overdid it on the downside, so I’m trying to take advantage of that situation with today’s trade.

Everyone is betting on interest rates rising — well, they haven’t risen very much yet, and I think it’s going to be a much longer process. Welltower Inc (NYSE:HCN) has a 5.2% dividend yield and is one of the better rated REITs.

With that in mind, I’m recommending the following naked put write on Welltower:

Sell to open the HCN Feb. 17th $55 put at about $0.35.

For those who aren’t familiar with this strategy, the basic premise for a naked put write is to sell (also called “writing”) put options and thereby get income upfront in the form of the option premium. By selling a naked put, you’re betting against the buyer of that put option, who thinks that the underlying stock is going down.

As the seller, you’ll want to watch for a drop below $55. If the buyer is wrong and the stock goes up, the put will expire worthless — so, as long as HCN remains above $55 through expiration, you (as the seller) would have no other obligation and would simply walk away with 100% of the option premium you collect today.

And HCN isn’t much of a fast mover, which is another reason it’s my preferred play for a contrarian bullish position on a REIT.

