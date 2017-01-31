Trade of the Day: ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT)

In the post-election rally consolidation phase, I’ve been looking closely at what has long been one of my favorite and most reliable trade set-ups: the breakout/pullback.

The pattern forms when a stock breaks above an important resistance line and then pulls back a few days later to retest the breakout level. The old resistance line turns into support, and buying close to support is often a very profitable and lower-risk entry point.

That was the story with ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) when Hilary Kramer and I first recommended it in our Breakout Stocks newsletter. MT is a global integrated steel and mining company that’s poised to win big with a boost in U.S. infrastructure spending as well as continued pickup in global growth.

The stock had pulled back from a 52-week high set shortly after the election and was sitting on its 50-day moving average, which had served as support during its last few pullbacks.

MT had a strong start to the year, and now the setup is similar to what we bought into initially, just at a higher price with the support lines rising. The underlying technicals remain bullish, as the stock is holding above its 50-day moving average (the orange line), currently around $7.80, and volume has been positive.

We bought in a little bit cheaper in Breakout Stocks, but MT is still worth a look. Another bounce off the 50-day could spark a run back toward 52-week highs, which would bring healthy gains of around 11.5%, and I would not be surprised to see the stock continue toward $10 with the steel industry poised to be a solid winner here in 2017 based on increased global demand.

