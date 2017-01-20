Profit From the Next Big Move in Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl Inc (VRX) Stock

The scandal and missteps of 2015 and 2016 may have faded, but Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl Inc (NYSE:VRX) is still a wildcard for investors. For traders wanting to position for a large price move, either up or down, a volatility spread using VRX options could be the right prescription. Let me explain.

For the bears, a good chunk of Valeant’s massive debt obligations comes due next year. Total liabilities of $30 billion in of itself is daunting, but with the clock also ticking VRX stock is clearly not out of the woods in 2017.

More optimistically, if Valeant is able to find buyers for its larger and lucrative Salix and Bausch & Lomb businesses, that could prove a huge boon for Valeant shareholders. Bottom line, a sale of either or both assets would greatly reduce near-term financial risks and as a result, VRX could reasonably, skyrocket higher.

Getting past Valeant’s debt obligations, comparable sales valuations within the industry, a still solid portfolio (with products like Jublia and Wellbutrin), 50 other product launches expected this year and with an eye on growing its business overseas, optimism and potential upside for VRX may not be ill-founded.

So, which way is Valeant headed? To be honest, your opinion is probably better than mine. What I would defend is VRX looks like a binary-style situation at this point in time.

I’d wager shares of Valeant could easily land in the single digits if buyers for the company’s franchises don’t step up to the plate soon. But if interest from private equity or other competitors does appear, $25 or even $30 in VRX stock isn’t out of the question considering debt relief and the value of its ongoing operations.

VRX Stock Daily Chart



Click to Enlarge Looking at the daily chart, and our technical observations of VRX’s price action the past several months, I’m reminded of Britney Spears singing “Oops! … I did it again”

It hasn’t been an easy bottoming process for Valeant stock. Just when it appears maybe, finally this time VRX will reverse forcefully into an uptrend — another failed bottom enters lower stage right on the price chart of Valeant and shares buckle to new lows.

