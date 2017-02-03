3 Reasons Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Stock Is a Great Long-Term Bet

Proctor & Gamble Co (NYSE: PG ) has had a tough run over the last year. Downward pressure on the consumer discretionary sector helped keep PG stock gains subdued and shares have underperformed the market over the last year.

However, the firm’s most recent earnings report suggests that Procter & Gamble has made large strides and that business is picking up speed.

While it has had a sluggish few months, long-term investors should see the company’s shortcomings as a strength because PG stock largely missed out on the Trump rally, making it a less expensive pick than some of its peers right now.

Three Reasons PG Stock Is Still a Buy

Business Is Improving

One of the reasons Procter & Gamble is a good buy is that the company’s most recent earnings report paints an encouraging picture of the firm’s forward progress. At first glance, the company’s sales figures looked lackluster, but once factors like foreign exchange rates, acquisitions and divestures were taken out, organic sales increased by 2% from the previous year.

Not only that, but the firm beat analysts’ earnings-per-share expectations for the fourth consecutive quarter. P&G management said they expect to see organic sales and core earnings to continue to increase in the coming year as well.

Shareholders Are Rewarded

Management said it sees its core earnings improving by about 5% each year, and so far PG stock looks on track to meet or even exceed that goal. This is great news for shareholders because it means the firm is likely to keep its promise to reward shareholders in a big way over the next few years.

In 2017, shareholders are due to receive some $22 billion from Procter & Gamble. The firm plans to return that money to shareholders through stock repurchases as well as dividend hikes. At the moment, PG stock offers a 3% dividend yield, which is much higher than the average S&P 500 company pays out. Plus, most are expecting P&G’s dividend to increase substantially in the coming year after last year’s disappointing 1% hike.

The firm has proven to be a reliable source of income for investors by consistently paying out dividends since 1890. The firm has also raised its payout every year for the past 60, so traders can be confident that they will see annual income from P&G stock.

