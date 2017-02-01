Will the Apple Inc. HomeKit Beat Amazon’s Alexa? (AAPL)

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) announced HomeKit — its strategy for becoming the center of the smart home — in June 2014. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ) revealed its Alexa-powered Echo smart speaker that November.

While there are currently several dozen HomeKit compatible smart home products, Amazon’s Alexa is now connected to thousands of smart products and services and has spread from the Echo to third-party devices.

On the surface, it looks as though Amazon has outmaneuvered and thoroughly trounced Apple. But despite the seemingly insurmountable lead and momentum, AAPL could still end up beating AMZN in this smart home race.

Here’s how.

Apple Chose the Closed Approach With HomeKit

Apple tends to be extremely cautious. Its software is designed to be user-friendly and secure. iPhone apps can’t just be downloaded from anywhere; they need to go through the official App Store and that requires approval by AAPL. Third-party hardware needs to be certified by Apple before it can be marketed as being iOS-compatible.

It’s that “walled” approach that has made the iPhone more secure than smartphones running Alphabet Inc’s (NASDAQ: GOOGL ) Android operating system.

With the iPhone and Siri — Apple’s voice assistant — at the center of Apple’s smart home strategy, that focus on security, compatibility and ease of use carried over to HomeKit. Manufacturers who want to make their smart devices HomeKit-compatible face a daunting series of requirements.

As pointed out in a recent Reuters article on differing smart home approaches, this includes being forced to buy a special HomeKit chip, being limited to approved (and more expensive than average) Bluetooth and Wi-Fi chips and even extends to manufacturing being limited to factories that are certified by Apple. End-to-end encryption is mandatory. Once a HomeKit product is ready, it faces extensive testing by Apple engineers to ensure compatibility. Then it may be sold. That process alone can take three to five months.

So you have additional costs, the procedural red tape and a delay. It’s easy to understand why Apple currently lists only 75 or so HomeKit-compatible devices. And half of those are either different color options or regional variations of the same product.

Amazon Alexa Is Open for Business

Amazon took a radically different approach with its Echo speaker and Alexa. The company openly courted third-party companies to develop Alexa “skills” or software-enabled interactions with an Amazon Alexa-powered device.

A skill can be the ability to tell Alexa to order an Uber. It could also be telling Alexa to turn on your home’s smart lights or to start your electric car. The process is simple. Amazon provides an example showing how to build an Alexa skill in 60 minutes, and that includes the time needed to create a developer account. Submit the skill to AMZN for a quick verification, and it’s published.

That’s how Amazon Alexa tripled its available skills in just three months last year, hitting 3,000 in September. If that sounds impressive, by CES 2017 in January, it had hit more than 7,000 Alexa skills.

