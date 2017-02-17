Closing the Deal With Time Warner Inc (TWX) Is a Must for AT&T Inc. (T)

Though the intended merger of Time Warner Inc (NYSE: TWX ) and AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T ) has been doubted more than once since the idea was first floated in October, CEO Randall Stephenson assured AT&T stock owners that, not only would the deal be done this year, it would be ushered through without so much as a review by the FCC (as it turns out, AT&T isn’t looking to garner Time Warner’s licenses).

Is he right, and more importantly, do owners of T stock still want the TWX deal to go through? AT&T has so much else on its plate right now, not the least of which is regulatory uncertainty.

As it turns out, not only is the pairing likely to win approval, AT&T needs it…badly.

Business Is Getting Tougher

On Friday, Stephenson said it bluntly, though accurately — wireless carriers are in an arms race. While he was specifically referencing the industry’s capability to deliver digital constant over a limited number of airwave frequencies, his assessment could just as easily apply to the mechanics of delivering a wireless service.

Case in point: On Monday, rival Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ ) announced it was re-introducing unlimited data plans, looking to garner (or recapture) wireless customers who have come to rely on handheld devices as media-delivery vehicles. AT&T will be forced to respond, which — one way or another — will stake money off the bottom line.

As T stock owners likely know all too well, there’s no room for give. Last quarter, the company’s revenue fell just a bit. Income fell considerably.

The rise in operating expenses is abated after factoring in amortization and merger-related, but in light of the fact that the acquisition of DirecTV in May 2014 was supposed to be a business building tool, anything but top-line growth is a disappointment — and a reflection of an increasingly competitive space.

Is Time Warner the Answer?

In other words, as wireless telecom service increasingly becomes a commodity and, as a result, becomes less profitable, what’s AT&T to do to rekindle growth?

Whether it’s the best use of time and money remains to be seen, but the telecom giant believes the acquisition of video and music company Time Warner is the next best step.

