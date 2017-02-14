Don’t Count Out Nvidia Corporation (NVDA) Stock Just Yet

Back on Jan. 30, I quipped that Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA ) was going to return to record highs. Of course, NVDA stock did just that, hitting $120.92 just three days prior to Nvidia’s fourth-quarter earnings report.

Source: Shutterstock

But the love affair with $120-plus prices was short-lived, and a strong sell-on-the-news bid following earnings sent Nvidia stock on an 11%-plus bender.

Earnings were far from bad. In fact, the company blew past Wall Street’s estimates by 16 cents per share on revenue that soared 50% year-over-year. Unfortunately for NVDA stock holders, the pre-earnings rally left speculators hungry for profits, and the “weak” second-quarter guidance of $1.9 billion (analysts are expecting $1.88 billion) just wasn’t enough to sustain level of euphoria heading into the report.

If you were lucky enough to get into the Feb $115/$120 call spread I recommended on Jan. 30, I hope you got out at the top on Feb. 7 and locked in a maximum return on the trade. There really was no reason to hold those NVDA options any longer once the stock topped $120.

Alternately, if you opted for the Feb $100 put sell position, you locked in a nice profit of about $137 per contract when these options expired last Friday.

But with Nvidia still caught in the throes of missed expectations, where does that leave traders now?

Nvidia Sentiment and Technicals

For one thing, sentiment has improved sharply on the NVDA options front since I last checked in on the shares, hinting at elevated expectations. At the time, the the Feb. put/call open interest ratio rested at a lofty 1.31, but the equivalent March put/call OI ratio has fallen to 0.8, with calls now outnumbering puts among short-term options.

Furthermore, Wall Street analysts haven’t budged an inch on their bullish Nvidia stance. Thomson/First Call ratings stand exactly where they were heading into earnings, with 21 of the 35 analysts following NVDA stock rating the shares a “buy” or better.

And herein lies the problem.

Nvidia stock is saturated with hype right now. So much so, that smart money is probably selling NVDA to take advantage of the situation. Keep in mind that this doesn’t mean the stock’s long-term uptrend won’t remain intact. But a short-term correction could shake out the weak hands, thus allowing smart money to step back in when the price is right.

So, what’s the right price? Well, that all depends on your trading outlook, but I would argue that NVDA stock is a bargain buy on any trade below $100 given the company’s prospects for 2017 and beyond.

Next Page