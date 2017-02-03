Hershey Co (HSY) Releases Q4 Earnings Report

Hershey Co (NYSE: HSY ) has released its earnings report for the fourth quarter of 2016.

Hershey Co reported revenue of $1.97 billion during the fourth quarter of 2016. This is an increase over the $1.91 billion in revenue that it reported during the same time last year. However, it was just below the $1.98 billion revenue estimate put in place by Wall Street for the quarter.

Earnings per share reported by Hershey Co during the fourth quarter of the year was $1.17. The chocolate company’s earnings per share from the fourth quarter of 2016 was $1.08. Analysts were expecting HSY to report earnings per share of $1.08 during the fourth quarter of 2017.

“Cash flow generation, a hallmark of the company, remains strong as we generated operating cash flow of nearly $1 billion in 2016,” John Bilbrey, President Chairman and CEO of Hershey Co, said in a statement. “Combined with our solid balance sheet this enabled us to return about $920 million to stockholders via dividends and share repurchases.”

Hershey Co also announced that it will be enacting new programs to improve its operating profit. The program will start in 2017 and will last for multiple years. HSY says that it will announce more about this effort on March 1, 2017.

Hershey Co also released its guidance for the full year of 2017. The company is expecting revenue for the year to be up 2% to 3% when compared to the year prior. It is also expecting earnings per share to range from $4.72 to $4.81. Wall Street is expecting revenue of $7.63 billion and earnings per share of $4.64 for the year.

HSY stock was up 1% as of Noon Friday.