Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) Stock Is on Cloud 9

Some market prognosticators may tell you it’s high time to get your head out of the clouds. But if Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) is part of the conversation, cloud-chasing with a modified, hedged position in Microsoft stock has rarely looked this good.

It has been a few months since my last writing about Microsoft stock’s bullish prospects both off and on the price chart. Gains of around 8% in shares have been good, though not entirely impressive given the S&P 500’s 9% and Nasdaq’s 8.5% increases over the same period.

But this strategist continues to believe MSFT stock has only just begun to scratch the surface for investors when it comes to delivering shareholder value beyond healthy stock buybacks, dividend increases and the like.

Not that those factors should be dismissed, but the real narrative in Microsoft stock worth paying attention to is the company’s continued strong execution in growth areas outside of the PC market.

For one, Microsoft’s commercial cloud business continues to support better-than-expected top- and bottom-line results at the corporate confessional each quarter. In fact, with double-digit revenue growth and annual sales of $20 billion expected by next summer, Microsoft’s cloud is big business.

And we’re not alone in thinking Microsoft’s cloud acumen is not being fully appreciated. CNBC’s James Cramer said as much Monday when discussing the company as far more than a software and PC shop and saying it’s time to take notice of Microsoft’s cloud business.

Other investors think there’s much, much more to Microsoft under the driven stewardship of CEO Satya Nadella as well. His “Mobile First, Cloud First” philosophy and technological vision for Microsoft should help set a path of growth for the next decade as the disruptive Internet of Things becomes more pervasive.

Microsoft Stock Monthly Chart

Microsoft stock is currently trading just off recent all-time highs secured in the immediate aftermath of its earnings results. The provided monthly view of MSFT shows an overall constructive situation and room for shares to continue their rally.

Prior to breaking above 1999’s all-time high near $60, Microsoft stock put in a good deal of consolidation work in the form of a nearly two-year-long base-on-base pattern.

Next Page