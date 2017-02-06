3 Beaten Biotech Stocks That Are Set to Rebound

There is nothing worse than getting stuck holding a speculative biotechnology stock just after it crashes. That is the norm: biotech stocks are inherently risky. Their valuation depends on good clinical results or higher sales, depending on where the company’s product fits in the cycle.

Source: Shutterstock

Valuations vary greatly depending on the biotech company’s future prospects. Some generic drugmakers, for instance, are trading at steep discounts for a number of reasons, including suspected price collusion.

For example, Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd (ADR) (NYSE: TEVA ) fell again last week after the U.S. District Court invalidated four of the company’s patents for Copaxone.

Companies about to launch a new drug, or about to win FDA approval, trade at expensive valuations. Investors are betting the future revenue prospects outweigh the stock price multiples.

Below are three drug stocks that sold off and could rebound as investors look toward future growth.

Next Page