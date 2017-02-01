3 Reasons to Steer Clear of Groupon Inc (GRPN) Stock

At the time of going public, Groupon Inc (NASDAQ: GRPN ) had a lot going for it — a unique idea, the backing of tech superstar Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ) and a massive buzz on Wall Street. Fast forward five years, and GRPN stock has been on a rollercoaster ride as management tries to convince investors that the business has the ability to grow and change with the times.

Source: Shutterstock

Over the past three months, GRPN stock has lost nearly 35% on worries about whether the firm would be able to pull off its turnaround plans.

This dip in price has been seen by some as an opportunity to buy, but based on Groupon’s lack of financial stability and an increasingly competitive market, traders might want to steer clear until the firm shows further signs of resuscitation.

Groupon’s Financials Are Shaky

In an effort to make its business stronger, management has made an effort to scale down the business and operate in fewer countries. Last year, GRPN went from operating in 47 countries to doing business in just 26.

At face value, this strategy could be a good one for GRPN, as it gives the company a chance to focus only on profitable markets and cut back on expenses.

However, scaled back operations coupled with signs of wavering growth is worrying for investors, especially those hoping to make money on GRPN stock over the next year. Groupon’s most recent earnings report showed that gross billings decreased by 2%.

This news caused GRPN stock to pull back more than 20%, and rightfully so, as it shows that investors may have to wait a while before the firm’s financials stabilize and growth gets back on track.

Next Page