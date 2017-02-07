Twitter Inc (TWTR) Debuts 3 New Features to Target Abuse

Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR ) is introducing three new features to help users of its service avoid abuse.

Here are the three new features that Twitter Inc is introducing in an effort to stop abuse.

Stopping Abusive Account Creation — TWTR says that it is working on a way to identify when a person that has already been banned or suspended attempts to create another account on the service. It says it looks to block the creation of these new accounts in an effort to keep users specifically looking to abuse others from accessing the social media service.

— TWTR says that it is working on a way to identify when a person that has already been banned or suspended attempts to create another account on the service. It says it looks to block the creation of these new accounts in an effort to keep users specifically looking to abuse others from accessing the social media service. Safer Search Results — Twitter Inc will be introducing a safe search feature to remove offensive content from users’ search results. This content will still be available for those seeking it, but can be blocked from showing up. This can include Tweets from blocked and muted accounts.

— Twitter Inc will be introducing a safe search feature to remove offensive content from users’ search results. This content will still be available for those seeking it, but can be blocked from showing up. This can include Tweets from blocked and muted accounts. Collapsing Potentially Abusive or Low-Quality Tweets — Twitter Inc also says that it will work to collapse content that may be abusive from showing up in replies. This change will also include what the social media company deems as low-quality Tweets. It claims that this will help bring the most relevant replies to a conversation forward. TWTR also says that the content will still be there for those that want to see it.

Twitter Inc says that it will start rolling out these new features to stop abuse over the next few weeks. You can learn more about the social media company’s efforts to stop abuse by following this link.

TWTR stock was up 2% as of Noon Tuesday.