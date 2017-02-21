Leave Under Armour Inc (UAA) Stock for Dead?

As far as I’m concerned, Under Armour Inc (NYSE: UAA ) has one major thing going for it: brand name. Beyond that, I see no difference between UAA products and those of any other sportswear provider. You can make a lot of different arguments, but when it comes to sportswear, it’s a commodity business, and commodity businesses are only distinguished by brand and marketing.

That’s why I never invest in clothing retailers. Because when a company like UAA reports earnings like it did recently, it becomes terribly apparent how quickly things can turn south — and that’s despite having a year that resulted in both record revenue and earnings.

The question now is whether UAA stock is a value play or should be left for dead.

UAA Stock Numbers

There is some good news. The top line is doing pretty well. For Q4, revenues rose about 12% to $1.3 billion, including a 23% pop in direct-to-consumer sales. UAA is booming internationally, where revenues increased 55%, and footwear worldwide grew 36%.

For the full year, revenue increases were even more impressive, up 22% overall, with international up 63%, and virtually every category showing double-digit increases in revenues.

That’s all well and good, were UAA stock a stalwart stock — but it isn’t. It’s considered a growth stock, and 12% revenue growth doesn’t impress, especially after guiding Wall Street to 20% growth. Oops.

While I highlighted the places where revenues were doing well, I didn’t mention that arena where they stink — North America clothing, particularly workout clothing. Which takes us back to commodities. Just about anything you can get in that category at UAA can be had at other retailers for 40%-50% less.

One of the other problems lies in the margins. Q4 gross margins fell from 48% to 44.8% YOY. Even though SG&A expenses fell 70bps as a percent of revenues, the net margins fell to 8% from 9%. For the year, net margins fell to 5.4% from 5.9%. Net income increased to $258.6 million from $232.6 million, up about 12%.

