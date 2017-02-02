Thursday’s Vital Data: Apple Inc. (AAPL), Facebook Inc (FB) and Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD)

The bloom is off the rose for the “Trump rally,” and Wall Street is finally taking the new administration at its word as U.S. stock futures are headed broadly lower this morning. A string of geopolitical issues from President Donald Trump has traders worried, including potential new sanctions on Iran, the threat of sending troops to Mexico and a heated exchange with the Australian prime minister.

As a result, futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average are down 0.23%, S&P 500 futures are off 0.22% and Nasdaq-100 futures have fallen 0.23%.

On the options front, call activity rebounded amid a string of strong quarterly reports from the tech sector. Overall, about 16.5 million calls and 14.2 million puts crossed the tape yesterday. On the CBOE, however, put activity remained a potent driver, with the single-session equity put/call volume ratio arriving at 0.71 and the 10-day moving average hitting another three-month high of 0.69.

As for Wednesday’s volume leaders, Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) call options chased yesterday’s post-earnings rally as the company offered up a much-needed win. Elsewhere, Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB ) also drew heavy call volume ahead of last night’s quarterly report and Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD ) extended its blistering 12-month rally to more than 430% on the heels of another blowout quarter.

Apple Inc. (AAPL)

After posting three straight quarters of declining revenue and faltering earnings, Apple finally hit it big. For the holiday quarter, Apple said it earned $3.36 per share on revenue of $78.4 billion, easily besting expectations for $3.22 per share on revenue of $77.42 billion.

According to CEO Tim Cook, the results were “Apple’s highest quarterly revenue ever and broke multiple records along the way. We sold more iPhones than ever before and set all-time revenue records for iPhone, Services, Mac and Apple Watch.”

But while AAPL options traders attempted to chase the rally with calls, Wednesday’s post-earnings call volume (as a percentage of total volume) still came in light. Total volume reached a whopping 3.34 million contracts yesterday, with calls accounting for a below average 61% of the day’s take. Still, 3.34 million contracts is quite impressive, and adds up to quite a lot of call activity on AAPL stock.

On the other hand, some traders appear to be fading the rally already, as open interest at the 3 Feb $128 and $127 strikes surged to more than 10,000 contracts each. AAPL is trading slightly lower in premarket action this morning, and broad market headwinds could place these puts in the money by weeks end.

Next Page