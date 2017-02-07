3 Stocks to Watch on Tuesday: Fabrinet (FN), Twenty-First Century Fox Inc (FOXA) and Gap Inc (GPS)

The U.S. stock market continued its downward spiral as crude oil fell 1.5% and gold gained 0.9%. The S&P 500 Index slipped 0.2%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 0.1% and the Nasdaq Composite also declined 0.1%.

Several companies reported on their latest quarterly data Monday, including Fabrinet (NYSE: FN ), Twenty-First Century Fox Inc (NASDAQ: FOXA ) and Gap Inc (NYSE: GPS ).

Here’s how they did:

Fabrinet (FN)

Fabrinet released its latest financial data late in the day yesterday.

The company’s latest earnings amounted to 91 cents per share. The consensus estimate called for earnings of 79 cents per share on an average basis.

The figure surpassed Fabrinet’s earnings from a year ago of 50 cents per share. Meanwhile, net sales for the company came in at $351.20 million, which topped analysts’ projections of $335.07 million.

The firm’s net margin came in at 7.6%, while its return on equity was of 14.16%. Fabrinet also updated its guidance for the current quarter, which will be in the range of 87 cents to 89 cents per share.

Revenue will be in the share of $360 million to $364 million, which is nearly $30 million higher than the third-quarter revenue estimate of $334.79 million.

FN shares surged as much as 3.9% after the bell Monday.

