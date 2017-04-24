The telecom industry has been run through the wringer over the past few years as price wars, online streaming and a heated debate over whether or not the internet should be treated as a utility all weighed on share prices. While some firms have been crushed by the pressure, others like AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T ) have emerged even stronger. So with T stock earnings on tap for Tuesday, is it worth a buy?

Don’t get me wrong, the telecom industry is still a shaky place to operate — even Moody’s says so — but if you do dip a toe into the sector, make sure T stock is where you place your bet.

AT&T has proven itself as a solid competitor and the firm’s rock-solid financials provide some security in an otherwise uncertain arena. Not only that, but AT&T is about to make a huge strategic acquisition and its history of sharing success with shareholders makes it a good stock to own.

T Stock Has Solid Financials

One of the first places to look when deciding whether or not a stock is a worthwhile long position is finances. Solid finances prove that a company is well-run and that it has the ability to endure should things take a turn for the worst. T stock embodies this, and the company’s cash coffers are likely to continue growing in the months ahead. Revenue is growing, and free cash flow in 2016 was near $17 billion.

AT&T is said to be a major beneficiary of Trump’s corporate tax reform plans, and the telecom giant will also see its margins improve significantly once the Time Warner Inc (NYSE: TWX ) acquisition goes through.

Strong financial are important for any company, but in AT&T’s case they are particularly desirable because the telecom industry is locked in a price-gouging war where only the strong will survive.

TWX Acquisition

Another huge reason to own T stock is the company’s upcoming merger with TWX. The Time Warner acquisition will be a boon to AT&T’s business because it will significantly decrease the firm’s content costs and improve AT&T’s value proposition to customers.

