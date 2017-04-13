9 Top Easter Egg Decorating Ideas on Pinterest

Easter egg decorating is one of the most important elements of having a successful holiday this weekend.

We are only days away from one of the biggest holidays in the Christian tradition, where we remember the sacrifice that Jesus gave us when he was crucified, as well as his resurrection that followed a few days later, along with the salvation of man and the cleansing of our sins.

The modern version of this holiday features plenty of goods, including Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups, Easter bunnies, and of course, Easter eggs. If you’re still trying to figure out how to decorate your eggs, look no further.

We have found a number of ways to decorate these eggs in ways that are easy to make (according to Pinterest), using anything from Sharpies to shaving cream and other items around the house.

Browse through the next few slides, pick your favorite and pass it along.

Happy Easter!