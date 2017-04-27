GrubHub Inc (GRUB) Stock Goes Gangbusters on Q1 Results

GrubHub Inc (NYSE: GRUB ) stock was flying high on Thursday following the release of its earnings report for the first quarter of 2017.

Source: Shutterstock

During the first quarter of 2017, GrubHub Inc reported earnings per share of 29 cents. This is an increase over its earnings per share of 20 cents that was reported in the same time last year. It also beat out Wall Street’s earnings per share estimate of 24 cents for the quarter.

GrubHub Inc reported revenue of $156.13 million during the first quarter of the year. This is up from its revenue of $112.24 million that was reported in the first quarter of 2016. It also came in above analysts’ revenue estimate of $153.04 million for the first quarter of 2017.

Net cash from operating activities reported by GrubHub Inc in the first quarter of 2017 was $51.59 million. This is higher than the company’s net cash from operating activities of $18.66 million from the same period of the year prior.

GrubHub Inc reported net income of $17.72 million during its first quarter of the year. The food delivery company reported a net income of $9.93 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

GrubHub Inc has released its guidance for the second quarter of 2017 in its most recent earnings report. It expects revenue for the quarter to range from $153 million to $161 million. Wall Street is expecting revenue of $157.95 million for the second quarter of the year.

GRUB also released its guidance for the full year of 2017 in its earnings report for the first quarter of the year. It is expecting revenue for the year to range from $632 million to $662 million. Analysts are expecting revenue of $644.39 million for 2017.

GRUB stock was up 18% as of Thursday morning.