Juicero Offers Refunds Following Bloomberg Investigation

Juicero may lose a lot of money as the company is offering refunds following a successful sale of its juice-squeezing product.

The tabletop juicer is retailing for $400 and it’s being promoted as fresh juice squeezer that takes fruits and vegetables, puts them in a bag, and squeezes them into a beverage, all powered by an app.

However, Bloomberg launched an investigation of the product that examined whether or not squeezing fruits by hand would have the same efficiency as the device. The result was shocking as many learned that squeezing a bag with fruits with your hands works as well.

“If you send us your Press, we’ll refund the money you paid for it. Period,” wrote CEO Jeff Dunn. However, the boss maintains that Juicero is a better way of squeezing the juice.

“We know hacking consumer products is nothing new,” and described the process as “a mediocre (and maybe very messy) experience that you won’t want to repeat once, let alone every day.”

Juicero is the perfect example of a Silicon Valley idea that raised plenty of capital ($120 million in venture capital) without even unveiling a prototype of the device to its investors. The company simply showed a sketch of the idea with the science behind it.

Now, Bloomberg discovered that squeezing by hand results in the same juice.