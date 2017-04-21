Rob Lowe Is the New KFC Colonel Sanders?

Could it be that Rob Lowe has been chosen as the new KFC Colonel Sanders by Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE: YUM )?

In the restaurant chain’s latest commercial, the Wayne’s World actor has assumed the role of Colonel Sanders in order to promote KFC’s Zinger Chicken Sandwich, which is a meal with a bit of spice and added flavor to distinguish it from the company’s normal fried chicken.

Lowe is seen fully donning the outfit in the ad, rocking the white suit, black-string tie goatee, and black glasses that Colonel Harland Sanders (KFC founder) wore. However, this iteration of the Colonel is in a spacesuit.

The actor notes that his decision to play the role (as well as the company’s) stems from the fact that his grandfather was the head of the Ohio chapter of the National Restaurant Association in the 1960s, and Lowe was able to meet Colonel Harland Sanders as a kid.

“It was a big deal. I thought this would be a nice homage to both Colonel Sanders and to my grandfather,” said the 53-year-old.

The spicy Zinger sandwich consists of 100% white meat breast filet that’s double hand-breaded and fried. It is served with lettuce, mayonnaise on a toasted sesame seed bun, and you can get it Monday on select U.S. locations by itself or as a $5 Fill Up combo.

Seven other celebrities have played Colonel Sanders in commercial in the past, including Saturday Night Live alum Darrell Haammond, Norm McDonald, comedian Jim Gaffigan and actor George Hamilton.

