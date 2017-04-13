Warren Buffett Trims Stake in Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) Stock

Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE: BRK.A , BRK.B ) is cutting down its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE: WFC ).

Warren Buffett’s company is reducing its stake in Wells Fargo & Co to keep it below 10%. It will be selling 9 million shares to do so. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. doesn’t want to go past a 10% stake due to special restrictions from the Federal Reserve.

The Federal Reserve normally has restrictions on seeking investors to hold a double-digit stake if they are looking for control of the bank. However, it does make some exceptions. Warren Buffett will instead continue to sell shares as needed to keep his stake in Wells Fargo & Co below 10%.

Warren Buffett’s decision to sell some of his Wells Fargo & Co stock is actually a complete turnaround from his recent efforts to go above a 10% stake. He says that Berkshire Hathaway Inc. would face commitments that would reduce its commercial activity with WFC if it did so, reports Fortune.

Warren Buffett says that he isn’t selling some of his Wells Fargo & Co shares due to the controversy surrounding the bank. It was discovered last year that WFC was creating unauthorized accounts for clients to meet sales quotas. This conflict had the bank’s CEO stepping down.

Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. has already sold 7.1 million Wells Fargo & Co shares and will sell an additional 1.9 million. This will leave the investor with 491 million WFC shares, reports CNBC.

WFC stock was down 1% as of Thursday morning.