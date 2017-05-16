Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) Stock Will Soar After Q4 Earnings

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA ) has been a hot ticket so far this year. The Asian e-commerce titan has gained nearly 40% over the past four-plus months, and if the mutterings around Wall Street are anything to go by, BABA stock will jump again following its fiscal fourth-quarter earnings report, due out before Thursday’s bell.

Source: Shutterstock

The bar is high — revenues are expected to jump 49% to $5.2 billion, and earnings should surge similarly, up 50% to 66 cents per share.

But that’s all the more reason to believe a solid beat should be enough to keep Alibaba stock sprinting at its breakneck 2017 pace.

Alibaba’s Q4 Earnings Report: What to Watch

Traders are decidedly optimistic about Alibaba’s upcoming earnings announcement, but they’ll have their eye on a few specifics.

Monetization: One big thing to watch is Alibaba’s monetization rate. Alibaba generates most of its revenue through commissions and advertising, and many are expecting the firm’s efforts to boost traffic to pay off in the form of better advertising sales and higher click-through rates.

Last November, BABA revealed a new retail strategy in which the company promised to reinvent the sector by offering a multi-channel experience that will help brands get in front of consumers and make a lasting impression. Six months later, it will be important for investors to see whether or not the firm’s innovative ideas are paying off by drawing more brands to the platform, upping customer engagement and increasing the firm’s merchant fee collection.

Media Bets: Another big highlight of Alibaba’s earnings report will be the company’s balooning media strategy. Much like its American counterpart, Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ), Alibaba is working to improve its media and entertainment offerings — an important step in creating a one-stop platform for consumers, but an expensive one, too. In the coming three years, the company is slated to spend some $7.2 billion on enhancing its entertainment options.

Anyone long BABA stock should pay attention to whether the company is on track with these investments, whether they’re actually enhancing the Alibaba experience and, most importantly, whether they’re starting to make a dent anywhere in the income statement.

Cloud Computing: Another important factor for Alibaba will be the firm’s progress in the cloud computing space. Again, Amazon is well known here for its Amazon Web Services offerings, but Alibaba also has its hands in the pie via Alibaba Cloud — a suite of services that include storage and networking, database services, elastic computing and security.

It’s a massive growth opportunity, if AWS’ eye-popping results over the past few years are any indication. Admittedly, though, Alibaba has had a tougher road so far. Alibaba’s cloud computing arm hasn’t been profitable thus far — the business lost more than $90 million last year.

