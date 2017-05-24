NYC’s First Amazon Bookstore to Open Tomorrow

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ) is opening its first physical Amazon Bookstore in New York City on Thursday.

Source: Amazon

The new Amazon Bookstore is located at 10 Columbus Circle, #304. The location houses more than 3,000 different books for customers to buy. It also includes online reviews and star rating under each title. The store only contains books that have at least a four-star rating online.

The Amazon Bookstore is also different in other ways than normal physical bookstores. Instead of placing books on shelves with the spines facing toward the customers, it instead has the covers doing so. This design choice was made to get customers more interested in browsing the books.

Another way that the Amazon Bookstore differs from other bookstores is checkout. The store allows Prime members to use an app to scan books. They can then have them shipped to them or take them up front to a cashier. The new store is opening as several other bookstores face sale troubles, most of which is caused by AMZN’s online sales, reports CNBC.

The Amazon Bookstore also tries to recreate some unique online features in its physical store. This includes a section that recommends books based on a customer’s interest. The store also houses some of AMZN’s own tablet devices, and suggests books that Kindle readers go through quickly.

The grand opening for the first AMZN bookstore in NYC will take place at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday. This will have it joining AMZN’s six other physical bookstores across the United States. There are also plans for a second physical bookstore in the city.