Can Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) Stop Wayfair Inc (W) Stock in Its Tracks?

Boston-based online furniture and home goods retailer Wayfair Inc (NYSE: W ), investors got a rude shock a week ago when Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ) announced that it plans to build massive warehouses that are to be used as distribution centers for bulky items such as home appliances and furniture. The new initiative by AMZN stock is part of the company’s strategy to expand its furniture offerings as well as speed up delivery times. According to a top Amazon executive, furniture is one of the company’s fastest-growing retail categories.

That was definitely a shot across the bow for the furniture and home furnishings sector, and one that led to Wayfair stock tanking nearly 7%.

Wayfair bears, though, did not have much time to celebrate — the news came on the back of a healthy earnings beat and therefore failed to do much damage. Wayfair stock has managed to claw back almost everything it had given up, and now sits on an impressive 78.5% tear-to-date return.

Is AMZN Stopping Wayfair Stock?

Many brick-and-mortar retailers whose merchandise has a large degree of overlap with Amazon’s have suffered the brunt of cut-throat price competition with the online retailer.

Amazon is referred to as the suicide bomber of retail due to its practice of cutting prices to the bone — even to its own detriment. Consequently, Amazon’s retail margins are nearly nonexistent — but so is growth for so many traditional retailers. AMZN of course now has its AWS cloud to take care of the bottom line.

Wayfair, on the other hand, is largely inured from the Amazon threat due to its unique marketing model.

The company is the largest online-only furniture retailer in the country, owns no physical stores and only has minimal inventory. Wayfair undercuts traditional retailers by providing faster and cheaper shipping options.

Despite holding only minimal inventory, Wayfair offers customers an almost bottomless assortment of products ranging from rugs to furniture that it ships directly to customers’ homes from a network of more than 7,000 suppliers. The company has figured how to manage its suppliers as well as the dropship process, so that vendors link up directly with customers.

