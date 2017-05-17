Apple Inc. (AAPL) Stock Holders Should Be Worried

It’s not exactly a groundbreaking statement to say that Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) is simply a stunner. Apple’s revolutionary products, under the guide of visionary Steve Jobs, have upended music, PC and mobile communications industries. So AAPL stock soared to unimaginable heights. But as we know from every other moment in market history, nothing can deny gravity forever.

Source: Shutterstock

That’s why I wasn’t surprised to see many of my InvestorPlace colleagues at least forward cautionary sentiments. True, this goes against the mainstream consensus, but even that is changing.

Four of the most recent analyst recommendations were downgrades. More importantly, soaring valuations without a respite is not healthy any publicly traded company.

An underappreciated argument was forwarded by InvestorPlace contributor Chris Lau, who noted that Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS: SSNLF ) figured out the source of their exploding Galaxy 7 problem, and has quietly pressed onward. He then shrewdly notes that the Galaxy S8 and S8+ could be a thorn on the side for Apple stock.

That initially sounds counterintuitive. Samsung was mired in a public relations nightmare that will take time to heal. And while it was putting out internal fires, Apple Inc. reported another iPhone sales decline for its second quarter. The problem was that Apple’s iPhone sales slipped slightly on a year-over-year basis. With a potentially resurgent Samsung, that performance could get worse in the near future.

AAPL Stock Going Solo

The modest iPhone sales growth in the current smartphone market is more than just a passing statistic. As InvestorPlace’s Lawrence Meyers states,”I’m not crazy about the fact that this still accounts for about 60% of AAPL stock revenues, but we are seeing Apple start to pick up revenue in other segments, and it’s less than the 70% of a couple of years ago.”

It’s encouraging that management is aware of the sales allocation issue and is doing something about it. Still, investors — particularly those considering jumping on Apple stock now — should pay closer attention to the details.

During the “meat” of iPhone revenue growth — roughly between 2009 through 2014 — sales volume and the AAPL stock price shared a 83% correlation. That is, as more people bought iPhones, more investors bought Apple shares.



Click to Enlarge But since 2015 onward, Apple stock and the iPhone no longer have a statistically relevant correlation. Each trend is “doing its own thing.”

On the face of it, that’s not necessarily good or bad. However, I think it’s worrying when you consider the bigger picture.

No analyst would question that iPhone sales overall have slowed against prior results. Yet Apple stock has not slowed — shares are up nearly 33% year-to-date. At some point, something’s gotta give, especially since the iPhone remains Apple’s chief moneymaker.

Going back to Mr. Lau’s point, Samsung could take advantage of the lull and do some damage.

Next Page