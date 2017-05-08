Comcast Corporation (CMCSA), Charter Communications, Inc. (CHTR) Wireless Partnership: 8 Things to Know

Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA ) and Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHTR ) have announced that they will be working together on wireless efforts.

Here are a few things to know about the wireless partnership between Comcast Corporation and Charter Communications, Inc..

The two companies will work together to develop common operating platforms, technical standards, harmonization, device forward and reverse logistics.

Both companies have agreed not to make deals with other wireless providers for at least one year.

They both also have a mobile virtual network operator reseller agreement with Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ

The companies say that because they businesses that use the same 4G LTE network, they will be able to create a better experience for their customers.

Comcast Corporation and Charter Communications, Inc. also note that the deal will allow them to work together on developing their own wireless technology platforms.

They say that this will help create innovative products, while offering customers more choices and competitive prices.

Comcast Corporation and Charter Communications, Inc. believe that the results of this agreement will allow them to compete with national wireless carriers.

The two companies say that the agreement will also make it more efficient and cost effective for them to pursue their own wireless initiatives.

“Within our footprint, our network is perfectly suited to provide the data-rich wireless services that customers are increasingly demanding,” Tom Rutledge, Chairman and CEO of Charter Communications, Inc., said in a statement. “By working with the team at Comcast, we can not only speed Charter’s entry into the marketplace, it will also enable us to provide more competition and drive costs down for consumers at a similar national scale as current wireless operators.”