Delta Teams Up With Lyft on Rewards Program: How It Works

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE: DAL ) and Lyft are teaming up on a rewards program for customers.

Source: Shutterstock

The rewards program is an extension of Delta Air Lines, Inc.’s already-existing SkyMiles. This rewards program offers extra miles to customers for flights. With the new deal with Lyft, the program will also include money spent while traveling with the ride-hailing service.

Delta Air Lines, Inc. customers that are already a member of the SkyMiles rewards program are easily able to get extra rewards through Lyft. All the rewards members have to do is link their current SkyMiles and Lyft accounts.

Here is a breakdown of the benefits Delta Air Lines, Inc. and Lyft customers get from the expanded rewards program.

Members will earn one mile per dollar spent.

There is no limit on the amount money one can spend and still earn miles.

For a limited time, rewards members will get three miles per dollar spent on trips to and from airports.

SkyMile members that are new to Lyft will get two $10 ride credits for their first rides.

The rewards program earns extra miles for customers at all level of Lyft rides, including Line, Classic, Plus and Premier.

“We’re thinking about our customers’ whole travel experience and it’s important that Delta customers are taken care of not just in the air, but on the ground,” Sandeep Dube, Delta Air Lines, Inc.’s Vice President of Customer Engagement & Loyalty, said in a statement. “We want Delta customers to choose the brands that they love throughout their journey, and be rewarded for it because they are SkyMiles members.”