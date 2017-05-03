Ex-Dividend Reminders Include Tompkins Financial Corporation (TMP)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, Tompkins Financial Corporation (NYSEMKTS: TMP ), The GEO Group Inc (NYSE: GEO ) and Lazard Ltd (NYSE: LAZ ) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends on 5/4/17.

Tompkins Financial will pay its quarterly dividend of 45 cents per share on 5/16/17, GEO Group will pay its quarterly dividend of 47 cents per share on 5/19/17, and Lazard will pay its quarterly dividend of 41 cents per share on 5/19/17.

As a percentage of TMP’s recent stock price of $83.23, this dividend works out to approximately 0.54%, so look for shares of Tompkins Financial Corp to trade 0.54% lower — all else being equal — when TMP shares open for trading on 5/4/17.

Similarly, investors should look for GEO to open 1.47% lower in price and for LAZ to open 0.94% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for TMP, GEO, and LAZ, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Tompkins Financial Corp :

GEO Group Inc :

Lazard :

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time.

This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.16% for Tompkins Financial, 5.88% for GEO Group, and 3.77% for Lazard.

