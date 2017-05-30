Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE: FCX ) stock is down 11% year-to-date and 34% off its 52-week high, which it reached in January. Meanwhile, the price of copper soared in November following the election, as Trump promised to ramp up infrastructure spending in the United States.

Source: Nick Bastian via Flickr (Modified)

Copper prices have since lost some ground amidst worry over copper imports plunging in China, the world’s No. 1 consumer of the metal (consuming around 45%). Demand from China, which used more cement in three years than the United States did in the 20th Century, pushed up the prices of commodities including copper.

But around 2011, Chinese growth began to slow, and demand for commodities weakened. An article published in October by Sue Chang of Marketwatch citing Bank of America data stated that the ten-year rolling return on commodities was the worst since 1933.

China’s massive infrastructure boom was mostly funded by debt, and as I wrote last year, China’s debt has some investors and fund managers worried. Kyle Bass of Hayman Capital Management, who famously predicted the U.S. subprime housing bubble in 2007 and earned a 212% return that year, sees trouble brewing in China.

If the global economy falls into recession, FCX would run into trouble.

But FCX stock also might benefit from some tailwinds in the years to come. Electric cars will increase demand for copper, and Glencore International (OTCMKTS: GLCNF ) CEO Ivan Glasenberg says the electric car revolution is occurring faster than he expected. Also, a global infrastructure boom could be on the horizon. And while China may slow, India’s copper consumption is expected to triple in the coming decade.

Freeport McMoRan: The Risks

If the macro picture does get worse, Freeport-McMoRan stock would get hit hard. Freeport-McMoRan is loaded with debt and might have trouble repaying this if copper prices fell. In the most recent quarter, FCX’s debt-to-equity ratio stood at 2.43, meaning that for every dollar of shareholder’s equity, Freeport owed $2.43 in debt.

And in 2016, Freeport’s cash-flow to debt ratio was 0.23. This means that if FCX were to devote all operating cash flow to repaying its debt, it would need over four years. For the trailing twelve months, FCX’s operating income to debt ratio is 0.109. Freeport-McMoRan also has an Altman Z-Score of 0.43, suggesting the possibility of bankruptcy within two years. Ratings agency Fitch downgraded FCX’s debt in March.

Also, Freeport-McMoRan is a highly cyclical stock, with a beta of 2.51. This means that it if the stock market declined 10%, FCX would fall 25.1%. There’s evidence that things are deteriorating. A lot of the post-election euphoria seems to be giving way to pessimism.

In the United States, GDP in the first quarter grew at the slowest pace in three years: an annualized rate of 0.7%. Trump’s election boosted copper prices, but now some worry that Trump won’t be able to deliver on campaign promises of tax reform and infrastructure spending. The yield curve, which is an indicator of economic health, flattened, suggesting weakness ahead.

China’s economy also appears to be slowing as the Chinese government clamps down on credit growth. Retail sales, fixed asset investment and industrial production all disappointed.

FCX already has a somewhat weak balance sheet, and lower copper prices could send FCX into the red again. If we do enter a bear market, Freeport stock would get clobbered.

Next Page