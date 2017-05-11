Why Groupon Inc (GRPN) Stock Is Far Too Scary to Be a Good Bargain

The Q1 earnings report from Groupon Inc (NASDAQ: GRPN ) was a big one for the company. GRPN stock traditionally has made big moves out of earnings, but Q1 seemed even more important than usual.

Groupon had made a number of changes heading into the quarter. The company exited 32 countries, cut headcount to lower SG&A spend, and ramped up marketing. Q1 represented the first clean look at the ‘new’ GRPN — and thus it was a key report for Groupon stock.

To be honest, the report wasn’t terrible. But it wasn’t good enough, either. A non-GAAP profit of a penny per share beat analyst expectations, but revenue missed. Execution sputtered, as GRPN faced disruptions in international markets and disappointing gross profit performance in North America.

The issue is more broad than that, however. Groupon still isn’t a profitable business. Trailing twelve month non-GAAP earnings-per-share is just $0.06. Adjusted EBITDA is guided to $200 to $240 million this year, but that excludes $80 to $90 million worth of Groupon stock issued to employees. The company still needs consistent growth to justify even the current $3+ price for GRPN stock. But the company simply isn’t driving that growth, and I’m skeptical that it will any time soon, if ever.

GRPN Stock: The Turnaround Plan

Since CEO Rich Williams took over in late 2015, the market has alternatively loved and loathed Groupon stock. The company’s earnings produce violent reactions: After the last four quarters, GRPN stock has:

lost 13% (Q1);

gained 23% (Q4);

lost 22% (Q3);

gained 29% (Q2).

The net effect on Groupon stock has been minimal, however. For all the volatility after earnings, the stock is up just 2.1% over the past twelve months.

The volatility makes some sense, as there are two opposing forces at work here. Williams’ efforts to turn around the business do make some sense. The international businesses weren’t working. Per the 10-K, GRPN exchanged its businesses in Russia, Indonesia, Malaysia and India — four reasonably attractive markets — for less than $20 million, total. Clearly, Groupon was throwing good money after bad in those markets, and others.

Domestically, marketing spend has been spiked to improve GRPN’s brand image, and get away from its perception as solely a “daily deal” provider. Card-linked offers have been rolled out in Chicago and other markets. Groupon is showing more flexibility with take rates to bring merchants back on the platform.

The moves all sense relative to where the company was in 2014-2015. But the problem for GRPN stock is that they may not necessarily work and Q1 earnings are not comforting relative to that concern.

Is Groupon a Viable Business?

The bear case against GRPN stock long has rested on the argument that Groupon’s business model simply isn’t sustainable. There really isn’t anything yet in the numbers to disprove that point.

In fact, coming out of Q1, the irony is that Groupon looks even more reliant on the daily deal business than ever. The international business saw gross profit decline 12% even in constant currency. Some of the country exits had an impact there, with management citing “disruption” from those efforts. But that aside, the quarter looks disappointing.

Goods billings fell 11% and gross profit increased just 1%. That business traditionally has been lower-margin, and it brings GRPN into more direct competition with Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ).

