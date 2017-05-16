MP3 Is Dead? Creators Say the Format Has Lost ‘Relevance’

The Fraunhofer Institute for Integrated Circuits, which helped create the MP3 format, says that MP3 is dead.

According to the group, the MP3 format is losing relevance due to better formats that now exist. This includes the Advanced Audio Coding and MPEG-H. These formats are already in use by many company’s that offer streaming audio.

The Fraunhofer Institute for Integrated Circuits says that the MP3 can’t compete with these new formats for a couple of reasons. First of all, MP3s don’t offer as good of sound quality as the new formats. Secondly, these new formats offer higher bitrates.

The new formats behind responsible for the MP3 is dead claims are just part of the push forward with technology. The MP3 was part of this push when it was first introduced. It allowed users to take much more music on the go with them by taking up much less room, reports CNBC.

The Fraunhofer Institute for Integrated Circuits has also announced that it has terminated its licensing agreements for certain patents that are connected to MP3s. It has kept these licensing agreements for the patents for roughly 20 years. This is also adding to the talk that MP3 is dead.

“We thank all of our licensees for their great support in making mp3 the defacto audio codec in the world, during the past two decades,” the Fraunhofer Institute for Integrated Circuits said in a statement.

The Fraunhofer Institute for Integrated Circuits said that work on the MP3 format began in the late 80s. It was based on previous developments that were made at the University Erlangen-Nuremberg.