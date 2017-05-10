Nvidia Corporation (NVDA) Stock Scores New Highs, Can’t Be Stopped

Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA ) is aggressively climbing higher on Wednesday, continuing to push the ceiling higher as it trades at new peaks. The run in NVDA stock is being prompted by an excellent first-quarter report that somehow stunned a Wall Street crowd that knows exactly how well-oiled this graphics hardware maker is.

Source: Shutterstock

Yes, Nvidia shares trade at a current price-to-earnings ratio around 50. For a stock with a market cap north of $70 billion, that is a high bar for continued growth.

And yes, as NVDA stock continues its huge climb — up 233% in the past 12 months — there have been as many detractors as fans. Other big chip companies like Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC ) and Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ: AMD ) sport lower P/Es at the moment. They’re considered commodity plays in a low-margin business, and their key to success is finding the next market to sell a lot of chips into.

But Nvidia has taken a different approach.

The Nvidia Way

NVDA sells high-end graphics chipsets and processing units. And it doesn’t bother competing on the low end with the big chip makers. It has carved out a niche and then expanded as that niche has become one of the most dynamic industry sectors in all tech — visual computing.

Basically, that means instead of looking at a bunch of numbers, you can see a visual image of what the numbers mean. That is the evolution computing is going through in major sectors like big data, cloud storage and biotechnology.

NVDA also timed the automation for next-generation cars perfectly. Most of the major car companies are starting to incorporate much more of a graphical interface in their cabins. Some car cockpits are starting to look more like the cockpits of fighter aircraft than cars.

But this is all part of the massive movement into the Internet of Things (IoT) that is sweeping through every industry that puts computer chips in its products. Market research firm Research Nester estimates that by 2023 the global IoT market will be close to a $700 billion industry.

Nvidia is in the center of that market. And all this doesn’t even include virtual reality and augmented reality systems that are coming to market.

Next Page