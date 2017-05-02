Secret Starbucks Drinks 2017: What Is the Mermaid Frappuccino?

What are some of your favorite secret Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX ) drinks?

You may not have heard of the concept of secret Starbucks drinks but they are a thing, and a barista recently unveiled a new one called the Mermaid Frappuccino. The creation is as bizarre and colorful as the Unicorn Frappuccino, and many have taken a liking to the idea.

As you can imagine, the beverage has quite a bit of sugar and it is purple and green in color. It was spawned out of a vanilla bean that was mixed with blended black blackberries and matcha powder.

The Mermaid Frappuccino was created by Jocelyn Freeman, who is a Starbucks barista and blogger better known as The Modern Barista. The beverage was created immediately after the Unicorn Frappuccino sold out in her location.

“Step aside #unicornfrappuccino, meet the #mermaidfrappuccino 💦🌊 @baycitystarbucks sold out of the unicorn frappuccino on the first day, but we made the moment right by suggesting other partner created frappuccinos! The mermaid frappuccino is a Pokémon go frappuccino without raspberry syrup, drizzled with a toasted coconut matcha sauce! I’ll post the recipe in the comments 💜💚🦄 #tobeapartner#tobeamermaid #toolegitarea31 #starbucks#starbuckssecretmenu #frappuccino #happyhour#canigetasipsip #greenstraw #lovewhatyoudo@starbuckspartners @buzzfeed @frappuccino@amazon_barista #dragonfrappuccino @popsugarfood,” she tweeted.

The Mermaid Frappuccino is good for people who like sweetness and matcha flavoring.

Also, check out the Midnight Mint Mocha Frappuccino.

SBUX stock surged 0.1% Tuesday.