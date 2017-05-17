New Shake Shack Cookbook Hits Shelves

Shake Shack Inc’s (NYSE: SHAK ) Shake Shack cookbook is now available.

The Shake Shack cookbook give fans of the restaurant chain’s foods a chance to try their hand out at its own recipes. The book contains 70 different recipes for owners to take a shot at. It also has 200 photographs in it. The title of the book is Shake Shack: Recipes & Stories.

The Shake Shack cookbook officially came out yesterday and it is available at all major book retailers. It has 240 pages and there is more than just recipes. The book contains stories about the company and insight into how it grew to what it is today.

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ) is offering digital and hardcover versions of the hake Shack cookbook for sale at discounted prices. The list price for the book is $26, but AMZN has the Kindle version for $13.99 and the hardcover version for $16.91. The book has also taken the top spot in the retailer’s Best Seller category for Meat Cooking.

Other book retailers that are selling the Shake Shack cookbook include Barnes & Noble, Inc. (NYSE: BKS ) and IndieBound. BKS has the Nook version up for $13.99 and IndieBound prices change depending on a person’s local bookseller.

USA Today took a stab at recreating the Shack Burger using the recipe in the Shake Shack cookbook. The publication says that the burgers turned out well, but that the majority of their taste testers were able to tell the difference between the imitations and the real deal.