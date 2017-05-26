Target Corporation (TGT) Invests $75 Million in Mattress Startup Casper Sleep

Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT ) has a new bedfellow — Casper Sleep Inc. — and will invest $75 million in the online mattress seller, according to media reports.

Earlier this month, Target announced a partnership with Casper to sell its beds and accessories beginning in June. The San Francisco-based bedding maker typically sells online and ships mattresses directly to online shoppers.

In announcing the partnership, Jill Sando, Target’s senior vice president, merchandising, home, said: “At Target, we strive to bring guests amazing new products and exciting partnerships. We love Casper’s brand and innovative products—and we really love the idea of giving our guests a simple way to get a better night’s sleep, with everything they need in one convenient place.”

The latest transaction is said to be part of TGT’s effort to catch-up with Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ) and Wal-Mart Stores Inc (NYSE: WMT ) despite beating Wall Street’s sales expectations last quarter.

InvestorPlace contributor Dana Blankenhorn noted on May 17, that “the skies have not cleared around the Minneapolis-based retailer. Its “store of the future” in Silicon Valley is still canceled. Its chief “innovation officer,” Casey Carl, has been pushed out the door.”

“Carl joined the company in 2011 to fix the company’s e-commerce site, and while he did that, Target is still not a big player online, with just 4.3% of its revenue coming from there during the most recent quarter. That’s despite initiatives for in-store pick-up and big claims from management a few years ago that Target would be a player there.”

TGT stock is down 25% this year. AMZN is up more than 27% and WMT has added 13% in the same period.