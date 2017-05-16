The Latest Reason to Buy Apple Inc. (AAPL) Stock

No, not Steve Jobs. Rather, Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) is establishing a $1 billion fund to create more U.S. advanced manufacturing jobs. What’s good for the country is also good for Apple stock.

Apple CEO Tim Cook made this surprise announcement May 3 while appearing on CNBC’s Mad Money. Cook told Jim Cramer that it was undertaking this initiative to give back to America.

“By doing that, we can be the ripple in the pond,” Cook told Cramer. “Those manufacturing jobs create more jobs around them because you have a service industry that builds up around them.”

It’s a very timely conversation considering Apple stock has just gone over $800 billion in market cap while Warren Buffett justifies the blitzkrieg-like cost-cutting undertaken by his Brazilian partners at 3G Capital.

Good vs. Evil

So who’s right? Should corporations have values or are they just legal entities that are in the business of making money for shareholders? Cook apparently feels it’s the former.

“A lot of people ask me, ‘Do you think it’s a company’s job to create jobs?’ and my response is [that] a company should have values because a company is a collection of people,” Cook told Cramer. “And people should have values, so by extension, a company should. And one of the things you do is give back.”

That’s a lesson my grandfather, himself a successful businessperson, taught me as a young child. Do what you can, whenever you can, and however, you can, to help people in need of your assistance. It’s stuck with me to this very day.

So, if you own Apple stock, as Buffett ironically does, you should be delighted to hear Cook make these statements. In the past, people such as Donald Trump have criticized Cook for not doing enough to create jobs here in the U.S. Now, he’s putting Apple’s money where its mouth is.

Regardless of Apple’s latest funding initiative, the company has an enormously positive effect on the U.S. economy. It recently launched a website to remind Americans about that contribution which includes 80,000 employees working directly for Apple in the U.S., 450,000 jobs at U.S.-based suppliers and 1.5 million spinoff jobs created because Apple is based in California.

What has Kraft Heinz Co (NYSE: KHC ) done on this score?

It’s All About Productivity

Well, according to its 10-K, KHC has 41,000 employees working at 87 manufacturing and processing plants around the world (44 outside U.S.), its co-headquarters in Pittsburgh and Chicago and various regional offices in the U.S. and elsewhere.

So, let’s assume that 30% of its employees work outside the U.S. (non-U.S. revenue in 2016 was approximately 30% of its overall revenue), that means Kraft Heinz employs 28,700 people in the U.S., 64% fewer people than Apple.

