Trade of the Day: Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) consolidated into a tighter and tighter range last week, and we expect this consolidation range is going to break out into another move to the upside as AAPL edges closer to becoming the first $1 trillion company.

At SlingShot Trader we’ve traded bullish options on AAPL multiple times during the past couple of years because of the company’s incredible fundamental strength, and it is that same strength that brings us back to the well one more time. Apple continues to impress with strong iPhone sales and excitement about the 10-year anniversary model of the iPhone (the iPhone 8), strong performance in its app and music sales, a huge cash pile that the company is managing like a hedge fund and its massive share-buyback program.

We expect AAPL to continue moving higher within the up-trending channel it has created this year and don’t think it will take too much to push the stock up to new highs at $160, where we have set our strike price.

‘Buy to open’ the AAPL July 160 Calls (AAPL170721C00160000) for a maximum price of $1.75.

