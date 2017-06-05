5 Budgeting Tips That Will Help You Survive After Graduation

Congratulations, recent college graduate. Welcome to the world outside of academia, which as you’ll soon find out (if you haven’t already) primarily runs on money.

If you’ve got some at the end of the month, you’re winning. If your wallet or pocketbook is empty before you turn the calendar … well, that’s a problem you can’t allow to persist.

The good news is, a lack of cash doesn’t have to be a problem for anyone, regardless of income, with some attentive planning.

Here are some important tips for the young man or woman who’s just now out on his or her own after graduation, paying the bills and figuring out how to stretch every dollar as much as possible. Note: These budgeting tips appear in order of importance.

